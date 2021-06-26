Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NBA Playoffs Game 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Suns vs. Clippers NBA Game 4 Info

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 3

Phoenix Suns (51-21) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25)

Date: Thursday, June 24

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: STAPLES Center

Suns vs. Clippers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Suns -112 | Clippers -104

Spread: Suns -1 (-110) | Clippers +1 (-110)

Total: 218 Over -110| Under -110

Suns vs. Clippers Predictions and Picks

Under 218

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers News, Analysis, and Picks

After losing the first two games in this series, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue didn’t wait until the team’s next practice session to start changing his team’s psyche. Instead, he rang Paul George and Patrick Beverley, among others, as soon as their plane landed and began putting in the preparations for Game 3. One of those changes included using a smaller lineup to create more fluidity for Los Angeles in defending Phoenix’s pick-and-roll on the perimeter. And with a smaller defender who is less reluctant to switch on the pick-and-rolls, Los Angeles can then drop off into the paint to prevent the lob pass or the drive and dish that the Suns are fond of utilizing.

Phoenix went from shooting 55.1% in Game 1 to 50% in Game 2 and 38.9% in Game 3. Now we all know that Los Angeles was winning Game 2 until Deandre Ayton’s well-designed alley-oop dunk with 0.9 seconds left in the game. As a result, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that the Suns could easily be ahead two games to one in this series.

But no one will disagree that it doesn’t hurt to have a bit of luck as well.

Phoenix lost Cameron Payne just four minutes into the game after he injured his ankle. That meant that Phonix’s veteran guard, Chris Paul, needed to play additional minutes after not even playing in the first two games due to the league’s health and safety protocol. And if that weren’t enough, the Suns’ Devin Booker had to play Game 3 donning a protective mask after breaking his nose in three places in a collision with the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley. The former Kentucky product was clearly not himself as he scored just 15 points on 5-of-21 from the field. He likely would have missed at least a week’s worth of games if it were the regular season, so he probably still won’t be at 100% for Game 4 either.

The Clippers are completely switched on defensively at the moment, and I’ve got to think they sense the opportunity to tie this series at two games apiece. It wouldn’t surprise me if this game came down to a few possessions, so while I think Los Angeles is the right side, I’m more comfortable playing this game under the total.