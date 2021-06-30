Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Western Conference Finals Game 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Suns vs. Clippers NBA Game 6 Info

NBA Western Conference Finals Game 6

Phoenix Suns (51-21) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25)

Date: Wednesday, June 30

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Staples Center

Suns vs. Clippers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Suns -116 | Clippers -102

Spread: Suns -1 (-110) | Clippers +1 (-110)

Total: 215 Over (-108) Under (-112)

Odds to win the NBA Championship: Suns -165 | Clippers +700

Suns vs. Clippers Predictions and Picks

Under 215 (-112)

Suns -1 (-110)

Suns vs. Clippers News, Analysis, and Picks

The comeback Clippers have renewed life and a chance to extend the series at home following a big win in Phoenix on Monday.

LA earned a second straight must-win scenario after avoiding elimination with a convincing 116-102 showing in Game 5. The Clippers jumped out to a 20-5 lead and held a ten-point advantage after the first quarter, and didn’t look back.

Paul George led the way with a career-playoff-best 41 points as he continues to put the team on his back with Kawhi Leonard out. Leonard’s knee injury will keep him on the shelf on Wednesday night, making George LA’s go-to guy once again.

PG did have some help on Monday with Reggie Jackson continuing his offensive contributions. Jackson chipped in with 23 and has scored at least 19 in each game since Kawhi went down.

Marcus Morris Sr. exploded for his best performance since Game 5 against Utah. Morris’s 22 points were more than he scored in the previous three games combined.

DeMarcus Cousins scored an ultra-efficient 15 points in 11 minutes off the bench on 7-of-12 shooting. Cousins stepped up in the middle with starting center Ivica Zubac unavailable. Zubac’s right knee kept him out of Game 5, and he’s questionable for tonight.

While the Clippers came out firing and ready to play, the Suns looked sluggish out of the gate.

Devin Booker, who continues to play with a broken nose, had a team-high 31 points but shot only 40 percent from the field.

Chris Paul had 22 points and eight assists in his third game back after missing 11 days in COVID-protocols.

Phoenix lost the turnover battle 14-9 and allowed LA to shoot nearly 55 percent from the floor. The 116 points allowed were the most the Suns have given up in the series.

The Suns are 2-12-2 ATS in their past 14 games in LA, where the under has been the play in eight of ten head-to-heads. Overall, Phoenix has covered five of six against a team with a winning home record, while the Clippers are 4-0 ATS as a home dog.