SuperDraft Launches Free to Play NBA Legends Contests

SuperDraft, a daily fantasy sports and gaming start-up, has launched a new game mode dubbed SuperSim Legends to entertain fantasy sports fans.

The contest format pits historic teams against each other and allows users to compete in a single-game Showdown style DFS contest for cash prizes. There is no entry fee and SuperDraft is giving away thousands of dollars.

From a business perspective, this gives SuperDraft a way to retain and acquire new customers during a time period where people are looking for distractions and sports entertainment. From a customer perspective, this gives fans the opportunity to practice the fun mental math of fantasy sports, win cash prizes, and sweat alongside their lineups.

The contest for March 20th will also feature live streaming coverage on SuperDraft’s TWITCH page and pits two of the NBA’s best teams — the NBA ’15 WARRIORS VS ’86 LAKERS. The game will be simulated on NBA2K for tonight’s games so you can sweat alongside.

Unlike traditional daily fantasy sports which feature a salary cap format, SuperDraft allows users to roster any player they want, with each player receiving an individual multiplier based on the fantasy points they score. For example, tonight Magic Johnson receives a 1.5x multiplier, while Klay Thompson receives a 2.65 multiplier. If Magic Johnson scores 20 fantasy points, his SuperDraft score will be 30, so Thompson would only need to score 11.4 fantasy points to surpass him. This creates an interesting strategy dynamic where “bad” fantasy players can often land on winning lineups.

