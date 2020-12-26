The Most Important Matchups and Best Bets for Saturday’s NBA Slate

It’s another jam-packed slate in the NBA with 10 games on the schedule, including the first game of the season for both the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. One of the more underrated games on the schedule involves the Cleveland Cavaliers, who visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. The Cavaliers drafted Isaac Okoro with the fifth pick in the 2020 draft, and he’s already showing that he could be one of the best young players in the league. At 19, Okoro has stepped right into the starting lineup and exuded confidence by connecting on 4-5 FG’s for 11 points, including five assists in his first game as a pro.

Key Matchups

The Houston Rockets have given everyone a glimpse of what the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols look like. After having to cancel their game on Wednesday due to a shortage of available players, Houston will head to Portland without John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, and Mason Jones after all four players went into quarantine after possible contact with the coronavirus. The James Harden saga also continues to wage on as he remains a member of the Rockets after demanding a trade prior to the start of the season.

It’s taken just one game for the doom and gloom to set in for the Knicks. New York lost 121-107 in their opening game against the Pacers and now welcome the new-look Philadelphia 76ers with head coach Doc Rivers and president Daryl Morey. Philadelphia has boosted their perimeter shooting by adding Danny Green and Seth Curry to the squad. Both players have gone right into the starting lineup. The Sixers opened the season with a 108-99 home win over the Boston Celtics.

Biggest Line Moves

Cavaliers from +3 to +1.5

Pacers from -3 to -5

Hawks vs. Grizzlies total from 237.5 to 239

Cavaliers vs. Pistons total from 220 to 213.5

Sixers vs. Knicks total from 219 to 215.5

Raptors vs. Spurs total from 225.5 to 228

Timberwolves vs. Jazz total from 225.5 to 228.5

Suns vs. Kings total from 230 to 227

Betting Breakdowns

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Player Props

I see an edge on three player props on Saturday’s slate of games at FanDuel Sportsbook.