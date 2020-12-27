We have a 10-game slate of NBA action today, including nine games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. With several teams are playing in the second of back-to-back games, so we will need to monitor the news to see rest is in the works for several players, including Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid.

The status of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is in question, at the time of this writing. Towns is dealing with a wrist injury after the team’s win against the Utah Jazz. His absence on the floor would be a major loss to the Timberwolves against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks (-12)

The Milwaukee Bucks are a 12-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook against the New York Knicks. The game has extreme blowout risk, with the Bucks leading the league in point differential last season, with 10.1 points per game. The Bucks were also the fastest team in the league last season averaging 105.1 possessions per game. If this game gets out of hand early, expect Giannis and Khris Middleton to have a decrease in minutes.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets 230 Total

The Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets have the highest total at 230. The Nets are a 10-point road favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook. Last season, the Nets played as the ninth-fastest pace team, averaging 101.4 possessions per game. In two games this season, Kevin Durant has averaged 29 minutes, 25 points, four rebounds and three assists, working together with Kyrie Irving, who has averaged 29 minutes, 31 points, five rebounds and six assists. The Hornets last season allowed 109.6 points to opponents last season and look to be in a pace-up matchup with the Nets. The Nets should keep the foot on the gas and force the Hornets, who played at the slowest pace last season at 95.8 possessions per game, to catch up.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic 229 Total

The matchup between the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic could change quickly with news of Russell Westbrook’s status. Westbrook is expected to sit out one game on back-to-back, and if he is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup expect most of the team’s production to go through Bradley Beal, with Troy Brown and Ish Smith having increased production. The Wizards were seventh in pace last season with 102.7 possession per game, averaging 114.4 points.

The total is currently 229 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Best Bets from the SportsGrid Betting Model

