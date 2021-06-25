Three NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, June 25

NBA Player Prop Bets

Friday features Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks were able to pull off an upset in Game 1, so the Bucks will be looking to even the series before heading to Atlanta for Game 3. They’re currently listed as eight-point favorites, but if you’re not interested in the spread, consider taking a look at the player prop market.

Player props can be useful in multiple ways, from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) or to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we’ll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Trae Young under 44.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113)

Young is coming off arguably the best game of his career in Game 1 of this series. He finished with a career-best 48 points to go along with 11 assists and seven rebounds. He didn’t even have a great performance shooting the ball from 3-point range, but he killed the Bucks with a series of floaters and runners following switches.

While Young has clearly established himself as a bonafide superstar in the playoffs, I still think this is a prime regression spot. He is quite literally the only player on the Hawks that you need to worry about at the moment. Bogdan Bogdanovic is playing through an injury, and he’s not capable of serving as a viable secondary option at this point. The rest of the starting unit relies on Trae to set them up with scoring opportunities. If the Bucks don’t have a better plan for dealing with him in Game 2, they’re in jeopardy of losing this series. Expect to see some changes.

Brook Lopez under 5.5 rebounds (-144)

Lopez was fantastic in the Nets’ series, and the Bucks arguably wouldn’t have made it to the Eastern Conference finals without him. Unfortunately, this series vs. the Hawks does not set up as a good one for him. He was the primary target on Young’s pick-and-rolls early in Game 1, and Trae absolutely abused him. Lopez tried dropping in coverage to protect the rim, so Young just floated the ball over him. Lopez finished with just 20.3 minutes in Game 1, and I don’t think he’s looking at much more playing time in Game 2. If that’s the case, he’s going to struggle to get six rebounds.

Kevin Huerter under 13.5 points (-116)

Huerter had a couple of huge performances for the Hawks in Games 6 and 7 vs. the 76ers. He was able to take advantage of Seth Curry serving as his defender, and he racked up 17 and 27 points in the final two games of the series.

That’s caused his scoring prop to become a bit inflated. The Bucks don’t have a small guard for Huerter to pick on in the post, and he finished with 13 points in Game 1. Overall, he’s scored 13 points or fewer in nine of 11 postseason games outside of the final two games of the 76ers’ series. There’s also a chance that Cam Reddish sees the court in this contest, which could cut into Huerter’s playing time slightly.