Three NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, June 27

Sunday features Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, and let’s hope it’s more competitive than Game 2. The Bucks ultimately recorded a 34-point victory to even the series at one game apiece. The series now shifts to Atlanta for a crucial Game 3, and the Hawks will be looking to make some adjustments. That creates some appealing values in the player prop market.

Player props can be useful in multiple ways, from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) or to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we’ll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Bogdan Bogdanovic over 9.5 points (-102)

I’m looking to buy low on Bogdanovic on Sunday. He’s clearly not operating at 100% at the moment, but this line still feels too low. He played around 27.5 minutes in Game 1 of this series, and he should see a similar mark if today’s game is more competitive. The reduced minutes are obviously not ideal, but the bigger issue has been his poor shooting numbers. He’s shot just 30.0% from the field, 15.0% from 3-point range, and 50% from the free throw line over his past five contests, which has killed his scoring potential. Bogdanovic was extremely efficient from all three areas during the regular season, so he should improve moving forward.

Trae Young over 9.5 assists (-110)

Like most of the Hawks’ roster, Young had a massive decrease in performance in Game 2. He scored a career-high 48 points with 11 rebounds and seven rebounds in Game 1, but he finished with 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds in Game 2. The Bucks did a much better job defensively in that game, particularly against Young’s drives to the basket. They gave him too much space in Game 1, which allowed Young to bury floater and floater. They crowded him much quicker in Game 2, and the Hawks had no answer.

The counter in Game 3 could be for Young to get the ball out of his hands a bit quicker. Kicking the ball out to shooters on the perimeter could be their best bet for offense on Sunday, so I’m expecting Young to operate as more of a distributor.

Khris Middleton over 27.5 points + assists (-100)

Middleton is another player I’m looking to buy low on. He’s struggled recently, shooting just 33.9% from the field and 17.4% from 3-point range over his past three games, but Middleton has established himself as a legitimate offensive threat. He averaged 25.8 points + assists during the regular season, and he did that in just 33.4 minutes per game. Middleton should play closer to 40 minutes on Sunday, so I think this is a very reasonable number for him.