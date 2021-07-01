Three NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, July 1

NBA Player Prop Bets

Sunday features Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, and there’s a lot of moving pieces to consider. The Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for this contest, and Trae Young is questionable after sitting out in Game 4. These injuries making handicapping this game difficult, but it does create some value in the player prop market.

NBA player prop bets can be useful in multiple ways, from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) or to measure a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here we’ll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Jrue Holiday under 9.5 assists (+102)

The big story in this contest is obviously the absence of Antetokounmpo. He managed to avoid any structural damage to his knee after an awkward fall in Game 4, but he’s still been ruled out for Game 5.

That means some of the other players on this squad will have to pick up the slack. Holiday is one of the leading candidates. He has seen a sizable bump to assist rate with Giannis off the court this season, resulting in an average of 11.4 assists per 100 possessions. That said, this series has averaged just 95.7 possessions per game, so Holiday will need his teammates to hit shots to hit the over on this number. That’s not something that the Bucks have really displayed the ability to during the postseason.

John Collins over 8.5 rebounds (-128)

I’m looking to buy low on Collins from a rebounding perspective. He’s recorded eight rebounds or less in each of his past three games, but he’s played 29.8 minutes or less in each of those contests. There have been extenuating circumstances in each of those contests. Two of those games turned into blowouts, and Collins struggled with foul trouble in the other.

He should return to his usual workload if today’s game is more competitive, so I think this is a nice opportunity to buy low on him. He grabbed at least 10 boards in each of his previous contests, so I’m expecting a bounce-back performance.

Kevin Huerter under 13.5 points (-112)

I’m going to continue to sell Huerter while I can. He had a couple of big games vs. the 76ers, but that was a byproduct of his matchup vs. Seth Curry. He doesn’t have the same offensive upside in this matchup vs. the Bucks. He did see a spike in shot volume with Trae Young out of the lineup in Game 4, but he scored 13 points or fewer in each of the first three games in this series. He’s a clear fade if Young is back in the lineup.