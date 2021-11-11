TORONTO RAPTORS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: SPREAD, LINE, ODDS, PREDICTIONS, AND ALGORITHM PICKS FROM THE SPORTSGRID BETTING MODEL

TORONTO RAPTORS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS NBA GAME INFORMATION

Raptors (6-6) vs. 76ers (8-4)

Date: Thursday, November 11

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

TV Coverage: NBA TV

TORONTO RAPTORS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Raptors +124 | 76ers -146

Spread: 76ers -3

Total: 210.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Raptors +13000 | 76ers +1800

TORONTO RAPTORS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS NEWS AND NOTES

The SportsGrid Betting Model seems to be all over the Philadelphia 76ers as they host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. The model not only shows a win probability of 76.45 percent but an expected victory margin of 8.4, more than five points above the spread. The Raptors will be without star forward Pascal Siakam, who will rest in this one, and the 76ers will be missing center Joel Embiid and guard Matisse Thybulle due to COVID-19. Forward Tobias Harris returns from the health and safety protocols and may provide a much-needed boost to the starting lineup, making the Sixers an attractive home play in a quiet NBA slate. The model also favors going over on the 210.5 total, which feels small with such strong defenders in Siakam, Embiid, and Thybulle missing this one. Consider backing the over as well with much less defensive prowess roaming the floor in this one.

TORONTO RAPTORS VS. PHILADELPHIA 76ERS RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Raptors 23.55% | 76ers 76.45%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: 76ers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: 76ers – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

