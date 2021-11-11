Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information

TOR (6-6) PHI (8-4)

Date: 11/11/2021

Time: 07:00 PM

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (118) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-138)

Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors (124) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-146)

Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (2.5) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-2.5)

Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors (3) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-3)

Game Total (Open): 210.5

Game Total (Current): 210.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (+13000)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers (+1800)

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers News and Notes

This will be the second half of a back-to-back for the Raptors, who come into this one losers of three straight. Toronto had been 4-0 on the road before last night’s loss to the Boston Celtics. The Raps have been below average offensively as their 104.7 points per game rank 22nd overall. They have been sound defensively, however, sitting fourth, allowing just 101.8 points per contest. A great deal of the team’s defensive prowess can be attributed to Nick Nurse’s squad playing at one of the league’s slowest paces (97.08) – 29th overall. Toronto will be without star forward Pascal Siakam due to rest.

Meanwhile, their Atlantic Division foe, the Philadelphia 76ers, has also struggled and is looking to avoid a third straight loss (all at home). Philly will once again be shorthanded as they continue to play without crucial pieces in Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols), Ben Simmons (mental health), and Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols). Seth Curry, who missed Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee with a left foot contusion, and Tobias Harris, who officially cleared quarantine today, are questionable.

Backup center Andre Drummond has stepped up big in Embiid’s absence with 31 points, 45 rebounds, and four blocks in the Sixers’ past two games. Philadelphia is 12th in scoring offense (109.7 points per game), eighth in defense (103.9 points allowed per game), but rank dead last in pace (96.42). Thus, this contest points to a slow, grind-it-out affair making the under and appetizing option.

Surprisingly, given all of Philly’s missing components, Toronto is listed as underdogs. With a record of 4-1 against the spread on the road and being given three points, the Raptors appear to be a solid value play. If you feel like going against the grain, the Raps are your best bet.

The Picks: Raptors Moneyline (+124), Game Total: Under 210.5 (-110), Andre Drummond: Over 15.5 Rebounds (-108)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid