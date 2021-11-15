Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview
Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/15
Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Information
TOR (27-45) POR(42-30)
Date: 11/15/2021
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center
Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (-102) vs Portland Trail Blazers (-116)
Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors (106) vs Portland Trail Blazers (-124)
Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (1) vs Portland Trail Blazers (-1)
Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors (1.5) vs Portland Trail Blazers (-1.5)
Game Total (Open): 214.5
Game Total (Current): 212
All NBA betting lines, odds and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors ()
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Portland Trail Blazers ()
Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (27.31%) vs Portland Trail Blazers (72.69%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: POR 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: POR 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
