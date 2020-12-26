Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview 

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Game Information

Toronto Raptors (0-1) vs. San Antonio Spurs (1-0)

Date: Saturday, December 26

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Coverage: KENS

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Raptors (-134) Spurs (+114)

Spread: Raptors -2 (-110) Spurs +2 (-110)

Total: 226 (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Raptors (+2200) Spurs (+13000)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs News and Notes

Boxing Day could be the last time DeMar DeRozan faces his former Toronto teammates in a Spurs uniform. Of course, the long-time Raptor was dealt to San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard in the offseason following yet another Raptors playoff exit courtesy of LeBron James. As they say, the rest is history as Toronto went on to win the NBA Championship in their only season with Leonard and first without DeMar.

While Kawhi found greener pastures in LA, DeRozan remains with the team he was traded to, although maybe not for long. DeRozan is playing this season on a player option and becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. It’s doubtful the transitioning Spurs re-sign him and could very well deal him before this year’s trade deadline.

Saturday will be the fifth time DeRozan meets his former mates, and he’s played well against the Raptors. The Compton native has averaged 20.8 points, 7.5 assists, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals against Toronto since being dealt.

DeRozan got San Antonio started in the right direction leading them to a season-opening win in Memphis on Wednesday. The 6’6″ swingman just missed a triple-double putting up 28 points, 9 boards, and 9 helpers in the 131-119 win.

In addition to DeRozan, the Spurs will look for production from veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge who put up 20 against the Grizz, and a young ever-developing guard. Dejounte Murray has improved his numbers and increased his minutes in each of his first three years and looks to be continuing the trend based on his season debut. The 24-year-old PG scored 21 points and, more importantly, dished out nine assists. Murray, along with DeRozan, will be tasked with running the Spurs offense in 2020-21.

Toronto began their season with a disappointing start to life in their home away from home. Playing their home games in Tampa, the Raptors dropped the opener to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Wednesday. A dominant New Orleans third quarter where they outscored Toronto 38-22 was the difference in this one.

Despite the setback, Toronto did show some positives, including a balanced attack. The Raptors had five players score in double-digits, and two put up nine points apiece. Toronto will heavily rely on their depth this season, and getting a dozen out of both Norm Powell and Chris Boucher off the bench is an excellent sign for the Dinos.

As Raptors fans have gotten accustomed to, Kyle Lowry led the way with a double-double of 18 points and 12 assists. Lowry and Pascal Siakam were the only two players on either team to play more than 38 minutes, with Siakam scoring 20 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds.

Toronto has won three of the last five games between these two clubs, including a 110-106 win and cover on San Antonio’s home floor last season. The Spurs have covered seven of their past eight contests, with the Raptors going back to January 2017. Points have been at a premium when these teams meet as the under has hit in four of their past six head-to-head meetings.

Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs Predictions and Picks