Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, June 25th

NBA Player Prop Bets

Despite an inspiring 48-point performance from Hawks’ breakout star Trae Young, Atlanta fell 116-113 as the Bucks took game one in Milwaukee. The series remains in the Midwest for game two as the Hawks will look to even up the series at a game apiece. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.

With our prop projections, other factors, and matchups, we have come up with two player props for tonight’s slate that has the best value on the board.

For today’s wagers, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to find lines where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

BOGDAN BOGDANOVIĆ UNDER 0.5 MADE THREES (+800)

Bogdan Bogdanović has been a critical piece of the Hawks’ success this postseason and has proven so by averaging 16.4 points per game in the first nine games of the playoffs. An unfortunate knee tweak in the semifinals of their series against the 76ers has been a setback and remained a hindrance on the sharpshooter’s performance in recent games.

Since suffering the injury, Bogdanović has had outings of six, seven, four, and four points on a combined 26.5 percent shooting from the field. The often-reliable deep threat is one-for-16 from the perimeter in that span and has clearly not looked like himself. Head coach Nate McMillan was quoted saying that Bogdanović is “giving us everything.” Teammate Kevin Huerter also said, “He’s out there on one leg. He’s gutting it out for us right now.”

Signs point to Bogdanović’s availability being utilized more as a decoy more than a player who can legitimately contribute. He’s looked a shell of his former self since the tweak, and at plus money, it’s worth betting on this trend to continue. Take the under here on an alternate line for made threes at a massive payout for tonight’s game.

KEVIN HUERTER UNDER 3.5 REBOUNDS (+126)

Kevin Huerter has shown in the postseason that he can be relied on in big games. His 27-point outburst in game seven against the 76ers helped propel the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals as he paced the team in scoring.

Primarily acting as a scoring option for Atlanta, Huerter isn’t looked upon to rebound the ball at any sort of efficient rate. Although, the third-year guard brought down 11 and seven boards in games six and seven against Philadelphia, respectively. This may explain why this number may be a bit inflated, as Huerter has gone under this total in seven of his 13 postseason outings. He’s grabbed three or fewer rebounds in 39 of his 69 regular-season games and missed this number in three of Atlanta’s four meetings with Milwaukee this season. It’s a boring bet, and the minor uptick in his rebounding numbers recently is a bit worrisome, but the price is far too attractive to pass up here. Take the under on Huerter’s rebounding total tonight.