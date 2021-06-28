Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday, June 28th

NBA Player Prop Bets

The Phoenix Suns can clinch their first Finals appearance in 28 years on Monday night as the Western Conference Finals return to Phoenix for game five, with the Clippers looking to send things back to Los Angeles and avoid elimination. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST.

Through our prop projections, as well as other factors and matchups, we have some player props for tonight’s slate that will give you the best chance at cashing some tickets.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

JAE CROWDER UNER 9.5 POINTS (-110)

Heavily reliant on his scoring coming from the perimeter, Jae Crowder has struggled to find the double-digit output in his recent outings. The sharpshooter has gone quiet in his last few as he’s covered this number just once in the Suns’ last five games. His reliance on hitting shots from deep makes him a volatile scorer, and recent stats point towards a slump of inefficiency from the veteran. He has made just two non-three-point field goals in his last five postseason games, making him quite one-dimensional as a matchup.

Crowder’s struggled also extended into the regular season against the Clippers. In two games against them, he had six points and zero points in over 60 minutes of playing time and two-for-eight from the field. That brings him to double-digits just one time in six appearances against Los Angeles, with his only over coming in game one. Expect this trend to continue until he can figure out how to get a better shot selection against the Clippers. Take Crowder to go under in this one.

MARCUS MORRIS UNDER 10.5 POINTS (-118)

Another solid three-point shooter that has struggled in this series is Marcus Morris for the Clippers. He had 24 and 25 points in a two-game stretch against the Jazz and has combined for 32 points in his last five games since with a high of eight points in that timeframe. This number comes as a bit of a surprise because the forward is 2-8 to this total in his last ten outings.

Part of his drop-off in contribution also comes in his reduction in minutes throughout Tyronn Lue’s rotation. He has gone from 33.5 minutes per game in the first 12 games of the postseason to just 24.3 in the last five games. With his percentages down and his minutes going elsewhere, take Morris to stay under this number until he can prove his ability to be more efficient on less playing time.