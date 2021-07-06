Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, July 6th

NBA Player Prop Bets

The NBA Finals are upon us as we get two new finalists for the second season in a row. The Phoenix Suns will host the Milwaukee Bucks for game one on Tuesday night as both teams will look to get that important first win in the series. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

Through our prop projections, as well as other factors and matchups, we have some player props for tonight’s slate that will give you the best chance at cashing some tickets.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

KHRIS MIDDLETON UNDER 39.5 PTS + REB + AST (-106)

With the potential absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his lingering knee injury, Khris Middleton will be looked towards as the top option if the Greek Freak does not play in Tuesday night’s game one. That also has inflated this number a bit and may see a dip if Antetokounmpo ends up participating in game one. He has since been upgraded from doubtful to questionable, making this total a bit high for Middleton as a second option.

Middleton averages an impressive 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists without Giannis with Milwaukee in 41 career games. When he is with his duo, those averages drop to 17 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing. It’s a solid number as it is, and the value only becomes greater with the upgrade on Giannis’s status. Take the under on Middleton’s combo total here.

CHRIS PAUL UNDER 9.5 ASSISTS (-128)

Chris Paul is finally in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career and is the favorite to win it with the Phoenix Suns. He has come in and taken on the floor general role that they desperately needed whilst becoming a strong scoring option when needed. His 41-point outing in game six to seal their spot in the finals is a perfect example of his efficiency even in scoring, shooting seven-for-eight from the perimeter.

As incredible of a passer Paul can be, this total feels a bit high based on his increased role in scoring recently instead of facilitating. In a three-game stretch from the end of the Lakers series and the beginning of the Nuggets series, CP3 has double-digit assists in all three games while putting up 12, 14, and ten shot attempts. In six outings since, he has upped his field goal attempts to 19.8 per game while dishing just 8.3 assists and toppling this total just once in that span. He has been looked upon to score much more in big spots and was incredible at doing so in their previous game. Take his under on assists as he’ll make sure to take his fair share of shots.