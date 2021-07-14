Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, July 14th

NBA Player Prop Bets

The NBA Finals are back in action on Wednesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks look to take both of their home games to even the series at two apiece in game four against the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 pm. EST.

Through our prop projections, as well as other factors and matchups, we have some player props for tonight’s slate that will give you the best chance at cashing some tickets.

For this article, we are using the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

DEANDRE AYTON OVER 29.5 PTS + REB (+100)

If game three taught us anything, it’s how important DeAndre Ayton truly is for the Phoenix Suns on both sides of the court. Due to sitting for foul trouble, Ayton still racked up 18 points and nine rebounds in just 24 minutes of play on eight-for-11 shooting. The game got out of hand when his presence was no longer available on the offensive and defensive end. It’s something that Milwaukee may look to exploit early on in this game in order to get him into foul trouble yet again.

It marked the first time this postseason where Ayton had five personal fouls, and just the second time, he played less than 30 minutes. This number has come down a bit, but he has shown in games one and three that, as long as foul trouble is avoided like he typically can do, there isn’t much stopping him against this Milwaukee team. Take Ayton to topple this number tonight, as the Suns will make sure he avoids foul trouble so he can remain in the game.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO UNDER 0.5 MADE THREES (+162)

The Greek Freak was a solid contributor in Ayton’s foul trouble on Sunday, drawing two of his five personal fouls in the victory. Milwaukee may see that as a recipe for success and allow Antetokounmpo to put his head down and drive right at Ayton to initiate some more awkward defensive situations that may put the Phoenix center into further foul trouble, taking him off the three-point line.

On top of this, Giannis has put up a goose egg from the perimeter in half of the Bucks’ playoff games this season which makes this price automatically attractive for that sole reason. He will likely be more aggressive, and if they do get Ayton into any level of foul trouble, the paint becomes wide open for him to attack. Take the under on his made threes for tonight at a really solid plus-money pricing.