Two NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, June 30th

NBA Player Prop Bets

The Western Conference Finals heat up tonight as the Clippers face yet another elimination game, but this time in Los Angeles at the Staples Center as the Suns get another chance to close things out. A heroic effort from Paul George and Reggie Jackson in game five extended the series, and they’ll look to repeat the performance on Wednesday night.

PATRICK BEVERLEY UNDER 7.5 POINTS (-136)

Patrick Beverley has made his impact on this series so far, but it hasn’t been on the offensive end. The defensive stopper has had just two double-digit outings all season and is 3-13 to this total over the course of this postseason. Although he will typically be bringing the ball up, he will often be looking towards Jackson and George as his top options on the offensive side of things.

Beverly is not looked at as a scoring option in the offense and has a total that is seriously inflated in this spot. Take his under here, as his lack of volume from the field puts a cap on his offensive output if he even decides to have an efficient outing.

REGGIE JACKSON UNDER 3.5 ASSISTS (+110)

Reggie Jackson has elevated his status to the second option for the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup with his knee injury. He has become a serious threat on offense along with Paul George, helping will this series to a game six, and will hope to do the same on Wednesday. In the last 12 playoff games, Jackson has crossed the finish line on this total twice but has flirted with it at three assists on seven occasions.

With this in mind, his shot attempts and creation for himself will be at an all-time high as his importance was reflected in his impact in game five. Jackson won’t be sharing the rock, and neither will Paul George when it gets down to it. Take Jackson to go under on his assists tonight in a crucial game where stars will be asked to step up.