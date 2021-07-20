Two Props Bets For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

Game 6 of the NBA Finals takes place in Milwaukee on Tuesday night as the Bucks look to win the title in front of their home fans. Milwaukee is currently listed as a five-point favorite, but if you’re unwilling to lay that many points, you can still back the Bucks by investing in one of their player props.

The pressure will certainly be on the Suns to force the series to a Game 7 in their building. As a result, Milwaukee’s players should be the more relaxed of the bunch, particularly with their home fans behind them.

Jrue Holiday Over 8.5 Assists (+118)

Bucks’ guard Jrue Holiday has been hit-or-miss at times during the playoffs, but he’s coming off one of his best performances with 27 points and 13 assists in Game 5. Who can forget his pivotal steal in the waning seconds of the game that led to a Giannis Antetokounmpo alley-oop and foul to seal the game for Milwaukee?

Holiday’s assist total is set at 8.5 (+118), and he’s been able to eclipse that mark in three of the five games in this series, in addition to seven of his last nine games.

As a point guard, he figures to be in the mix of whatever Milwaukee does on offense, and if he gets off to a slow shooting start, we’ve seen him take an even more concerted approach to get his teammates involved.

Pat Connaughton Over 1.5 Three-Pointers (-150)

Another Bucks prop to consider is Pat Connaughton’s three-point field goals over 1.5. This one involves a bit of juice at -150, but it’s well worth it. Pat Connaughton is averaging 31.4 minutes per game this series despite coming off the bench. If you just looked at the game summary, you would probably think he was a starter.

The former Notre Dame product is key for the Bucks offense in terms of their floor spacing, so you can be sure that he’s always finding a spot on the perimeter when Milwaukee’s on offense. In fact, 30 of his 36 field goal attempt have all been behind the three-point line, and he’s made at least two three-pointers in each game this series.

While there’s no such thing as a lock in sports, it’s hard to argue against this one.

