Warriors vs Bucks Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for NBA Christmas Day Game

Warriors vs Bucks Opening Day Game Info

NBA Christmas Day Game

Golden State Warriors (0-1, 0-1 Away) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (0-1, 0-0 Home)

Date: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

Coverage: ABC

Warriors vs Bucks Spread & Odds

Moneyline: GSW: (+385) | MIL: (-500)

Spread: GSW: +9.5 (-108) | MIL: -9.5 (-112)

Total: 232.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: GSW: (19%) | MIL: (81%)

Odds to Win NBA Finals: GSW: (+2500) | MIL: (+550)

Warriors vs Bucks Expert Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Warriors: 25.7%

Bucks: 74.4%

Warriors vs Bucks Betting Trends

– Golden State is 0-1 against the spread (ATS) this season.

– The total hit the under in Golden State’s first game.

– Milwaukee is 0-1 ATS this season.

– The total hit the over in Milwaukee’s first game.

Warriors vs Bucks Stats

– Golden State lost to the Brooklyn Nets, 125-99, in their season opener.

– Milwaukee lost to the Boston Celtics, 122-121, in its season opener.

