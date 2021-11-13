WASHINGTON WIZARDS VS. ORLANDO MAGIC: SPREAD, LINE, ODDS, PREDICTIONS, AND ALGORITHM PICKS FROM THE SPORTSGRID BETTING MODEL

WASHINGTON WIZARDS VS. ORLANDO MAGIC NBA GAME INFORMATION

Wizards (8-3) vs. Magic (3-9)

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center

TV Coverage: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports DC

WASHINGTON WIZARDS VS. ORLANDO MAGIC MONEYLINE, SPREAD, TOTAL, AND ODDS

Moneyline: Wizards -178 | Magic +150

Spread: Wizards -4

Total: 203.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Wizards +13000 | Magic +25000

WASHINGTON WIZARDS VS. ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS AND NOTES

The SportsGrid Betting Model sees its biggest discrepancy come in Saturday night’s slate in the Eastern Conference matchup between the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic. The 8-3 Wizards sit at four-point favorites on the road, a number that the model believes falls far too short of their expected margin of eight. At a four-star play, Washington holds some value in tonight’s action but should be approached with caution following the announcement of Bradley Beal’s absence from the game due to personal reasons. The guard is averaging 23.3 points per game, a massive hole to fill in the team’s production when he isn’t in the lineup. The over is a five-star play according to the model as it’s set at a lowly 203.5 and makes sense with the Orlando Magic sitting at a strong 7-5 to the over in a league where just five teams are above .500 to the over on the year. Consider backing Washington and the over in this matchup.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS VS. ORLANDO MAGIC RATINGS AND PICKS

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wizards 75.40% | Magic 24.60%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Wizards – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Wizards – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the information continues to break, leading up to game time.