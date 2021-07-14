What Do The Bucks Need To Do To Win Game 4 Of The NBA Finals?

How Can the Bucks Win Game 4?

The Milwaukee Bucks trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals, but you might say they have the Suns right where they want them. After all, a series doesn’t really start until one of the teams can steal a game on the road, and not only have both teams been perfect at home thus far, they’ve also covered the point spread in each game.

What’s interesting in this series is that we’ve seen roughly a nine-point swing in terms of the points spread from Game 1, depending on which side is the home team. That’s a pretty big swing, and the line movement is a bit more than just which team is inconvenienced due to traveling and staying in hotels away from their families. The officiating also play a role depending on how the referees call a game and their potential biases. They’re human beings as well, and they too can be influenced by the home fans.

So when you considering these factors together, it’s possible to see why the Bucks are a 4.5 point favorite.

It also doesn’t hurt that Milwaukee has not just an MVP on their roster in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he’s also a two-time MVP. All he’s done is average 41.5 points in the last two games, and to his credit, he’s been much more aggressive in attacking the rim compared to some of the earlier games in the playoffs when he was shooting fadeaways and three-pointers. Now, Antetokounmpo is going downhill, north to south, and that’s putting immense pressure on the Suns’ defense to try to stop him.

His aggressiveness even got Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton into foul trouble in Game 3, limiting him to just 24 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee’s other star player, Jrue Holiday, is also starting to get going as he followed up 17 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in Game 2 with 21 points, nine assists, and five rebounds in Game 3.

If Antetokounmpo can continue to get some help from either Holiday or even Khris Middleton, Milwaukee could be well on their way to sending the series back to Phoenix tied at two games apiece.

