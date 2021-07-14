What Teams Could Use Ben Simmons?

Who Should Target Ben Simmons?

After a disappointing and struggling end to the 76ers season for Ben Simmons, the franchise is now looking to ship him out to another team in hopes of getting anything in return. Specifically, in the Eastern Conference, there are three teams that could be in the conversation for Simmons this off-season.

The Washington Wizards may be in the mix if they believe that Bradley Beal may be on the move and isn’t considering staying for the long-term. The Chicago Bulls, if they are unsure about their path moving forward with Zach Lavine, may be a legitimate option if they want a player they can build around, and this may be the best time to invest in Simmons with his stock at its career lowest.

And then the Indiana Pacers, who we have heard are rumored to be interested with Marc Stein mentioning Malcolm Brogden and Caris Levert package to potentially send to Philadelphia. The 76ers have clearly shown that they do not want to wait and rebuild through draft picks once again, especially with Embiid in his prime. They’re gonna look to get back a competent package to keep them as one of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. Time will tell this offseason if they are going to be able to do that.

