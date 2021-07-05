When is Game 1 of the NBA Finals? 2021 NBA Finals Schedule, TV Channel, How to Watch and Odds on FanDuel

After more than a month of thrilling NBA Playoffs action, including upsets galore, the 2021 NBA Finals are finally here. The 2021 NBA Finals features two up-and-coming basketball teams in the No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 2 Phoenix Suns, two franchises owning just one NBA Championship between them.

When is Game 1 of the NBA Finals?

Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals is set to tip-off on Tuesday, July 6 at 9 p.m. EST. The Suns, who finished with a better regular-season record of 51-21 compared to the Bucks' 46-26, will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Where to Watch Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals?

The 2021 NBA Finals will be broadcast live on ABC. NBA fans can catch Tuesday night's Game 1 matchup between the Suns and Bucks on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.

The NBA Finals will feature multiple days off between each game of the series. Check out the full schedule for the 2021 NBA Finals below.

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6 (9 p.m. EST on ABC)

Game 2: Thursday, July 8, (9 p.m. EST on ABC)

Game 3: Sunday, July 11 (8 p.m. EST on ABC)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14 (9 p.m. EST on ABC)

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, July 17 (9 p.m. EST on ABC)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, July 20 (9 p.m. EST on ABC)

Game 7 (if necessary): Thursday, July 22 (9 p.m. EST on ABC)

2021 NBA Finals Game 1 Odds

Heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns are favored by six points according to the Game 1 spread on FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel also gives the Suns -235 odds as the favorite to take an early 1-0 series lead. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will look to lead the charge in a battle against the Bucks, who may still be without their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury.

Moneyline: MIL: (+200) | PHX: (-245)

Spread: MIL: +5.5 (-106) | PHX: -5.5 (-114)

Total: 217— Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

2021 NBA Finals Series Odds

Overall, the Phoenix Suns are favored to take home the 2021 NBA Championship. According to NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, Phoenix holds -185 odds to win the series, compared to the Milwaukee Bucks' +155 underdog odds.

