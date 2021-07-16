Who Can Still Win Finals MVP?

At this point in the NBA Finals, it’s hard to see any player on the Milwaukee Bucks other than Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player on the Bucks that will win MVP if they do end up winning the championship. As for the Suns, it could go either way where it could be Chris Paul, who was the heavy favorite going into games three and four, or Devin Booker if he has another 30-point performance or two more 30-point performances and is the reason why the Suns take the title. With these odds, the FanDuel Sportsbook is saying, “We don’t know which Suns player could win it yet; we’re more uncertain.”
What we are certain about is if the Bucks win, it’s going to be Giannis, which he should be +125 like the Bucks are to win the series, not at +110. He’s been in front of their odds to win this thing now for a while now. It’s going to come down to those three guys, and there could be some value down the road as a few more games have to play out. We have a fascinating MVP race on our hands here.
