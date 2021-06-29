Who Should Be The MVP Favorite Going Into Next Season In The NBA?

NBA MVP for Next Season

With the NBA season winding down, it’s never too early to start thinking about who the 2022 NBA MVP will be. Once bookmakers put up those lines, savvy bettors know that timing can be everything to get the best odds in the marketplace. If you use this year as a guide for the upcoming season, one name that should make your list is Stephen Curry.

Curry led all scorers with 32 points per game but still finished third in the voting. He even broke James Harden’s record (82) for the most three-pointers in a month with 96. One has to think that had Golden State performed a bit better earlier in the season, it might just have been Curry who would’ve lifted the Maurice Podoloff Trophy. Next season, the team figures to be even better as Curry’s splash brother in crime, Klay Thompson, returns from a torn Achilles injury.

Another name that could figure in the race is Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s a player who, at 28, is still very much in his prime and should have plenty to prove after the Lakers were bounced out of the playoffs in the first round. Davis has often been regarded as a top-five player in the league, but he’s never won an MVP. If he can manage to stay healthy through the duration of the season, he should certainly have a chance to win the award.

At times, you want to look at budding players who either have something to prove or that you expect to come into the season with a chip on their shoulder. Giannis Antetokounmpo is certainly a player that comes to mind, particularly if his Bucks fall short of an NBA title. Just imagine how unstoppable he would be if he actually came into next season with a much-improved jump shot.

Donovan Mitchell is another player because his Jazz squandered a 2-0 lead against the Los Angeles Clippers and lost four straight games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

While we’re still a bit away from when the 2021-22 MVP odds will be posted, it never hurts to start putting your list together of players you would like to target.

