Will Deandre Ayton Bounce Back In Game Five?

Deandre Ayton Bounce-Back Game?

DeAndre Ayton has struggled a bit so far in these NBA Finals compared to his output in the previous series this postseason. He scored six points in the first quarter of Game 4 then didn’t score again for the rest of the game. For Phoenix to have a chance to win the title, they need to put up at least double-digits. Jae Crowder and Devin Booker were the only two players with more than ten points in game four, and that simply cannot happen in game five. That cannot happen if this Suns team wants to win this series, and defending the home court will be massive in game five. We saw how Milwaukee played at home in the last two games, and you don’t want to have to win there with your backs against the wall.

We have to see the talent distributed evenly throughout this team on Saturday, or it’s not gonna happen for them. DeAndre Ayton is a smart player for his age and will likely figure it out in time for game five. It’s safe to say that the Suns are going to need players to step up rather than rely on a huge game from Devin Booker.

The Suns are -3.5 point favorites at home in game five against the Milwaukee Bucks, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.