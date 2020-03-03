Wizards vs Kings NBA Betting Preview

The Sacramento Kings continue to fight for a spot in the Western Conference playoff race as they get set to host the Washington Wizards Tuesday night. Sacramento won by 7 the last time these two sides met, that time in Washington.

Let's take a closer look at where the value is at in this matchup.



Betting Odds

Money Line

Washington Wizards: +184

Sacramento Kings: -220

Spread

Washington Wizards +5.5: -110

Sacramento Kings -5.5: -110

Total

Over 234: -110

Under 234: -110

Key Points to Consider

Tired Legs: This will be Washington's third game in a four-game road swing. They're 1-1 on the trip so far, including a 14-point road win vs the Golden State Warriors.

Recent Trends: David Bertans has been on a roll lately, shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc this season. He's averaging about 15 points per night, but is coming off a 29-point performance.

Road Struggles: Washington has just 8 wins in 30 road this games season.

ATS: Sacramento is 7-3 in their last 10 overall as they sit a few games out of the No. 8 spot in the west. The Wizards are 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games versus teams in the Pacific Division.

Projected Leaders

Bradley Beal is projected to lead Washington with 28 points on 48% shooting, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 steal.

Buddy Hield is projected to lead Sacramento with 21 points on 49% shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal.

Analyst's Pick

The OVER.

4-star (out of four) hot-trend pick here on the total. Average total score in sims is 238.5 points.

Make sure to check all other MLB, NFL, NCAA, NHL, NBA and soccer game predictions from AccuScore.