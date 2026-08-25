Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NBA · 11 minutes ago

Joe Tsai Laments A Unique Struggle Regarding The Nets

Arya Sanatgar, author

Arya Sanatgar

Host · Writer

Nets owner Joe Tsai recently claimed that the New York Knicks’ championship win was embarrassing to his own team. He also contended that this sort of achievement by another local team would not keep his team from rebuilding.

Although Tsai was not completely shaken by the lack of attention being given to his team, the situation itself calls for some addressing. Should the NBA allow for this kind of regional overlap when it puts certain teams at a disadvantage?

One such disadvantage was Tsai experiencing a challenge in expanding the fanbase for his team. This was due to the team being based in Brooklyn and how the fans there tend to be loyal to the Knicks. That is an unfair problem. If the Nets were located in another state entirely, perhaps Tsai would not have to do extra work persuading more people to join his team’s fanbase, as opposed to his current problem, which is trying to change fans of another team that has already been in their hearts and minds. A more practical solution, however, may be to move the team to another part of New York that is not crawling with Knicks fans.

Tsai’s pessimism did not just come from the Knicks’ winning streak that ended the season. The Nets have had one of the worst win-loss ratios in the league for nearly five years. His embarrassment is well grounded because while his cross-town rival has a large crown of fans, his fanbase is almost a ghost town in comparison.

Joe Tsai’s Unique Struggle Has Been Viewed Differently By CFO Peter Stern

Peter Stern sees opportunity in this misfortune, though. He feels there is a large group of “dormant fans" that could be swayed. He also felt that this would be part of a collaborative environment for basketball fans in New York. Aside from his hope that the Nets would attract dormant fans, he also expressed support for the Knicks, describing their recent championship as beneficial for basketball fans in New York, not just Knicks fans.

Stern’s view on this is drastically different from Tsai’s. The Nets owner sees this as a loss that radically overshadows his own team, while the CFO sees it as bringing more attention to basketball in New York. Stern’s view has some legitimacy because that would foster further discussion among fans of both the Knicks and the Nets as well as attract new Brooklyn fans. It could also inspire basketball players across the city.

Another possible solution that the Nets management team had in mind came from their head coach, Jordy Fernandez, who had a plan to create another roster for the Nets consisting entirely of newcomers to the NBA.

The state of the Nets remains uncertain, but hopefully, they can get back on their feet and rise above their current failures.

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Red Sox -120, U 7.5
Boston Red Sox logo

BOS

4

Miami Marlins logo

MIA

2

Final
Rays -126, U 7.5
Tampa Bay Rays logo

TB

4

Detroit Tigers logo

DET

1

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Shohei Ohtani Plans to Return to Pitching This Season
MLB · 12 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani Plans to Return to Pitching This Season
Yankees vs. Rays: A Close American League East Title Race
MLB · 12 hours ago
Yankees vs. Rays: A Close American League East Title Race
Dylan Cease's No-Hitter Potential & MLB Free Agency Buzz
MLB · 1 day ago
Dylan Cease's No-Hitter Potential & MLB Free Agency Buzz
Yordan Alvarez's Triple Crown Chase: Can He Make History?
MLB · 1 day ago
Yordan Alvarez's Triple Crown Chase: Can He Make History?
MLB Prediction Markets: Analyzing Team Performances and Bets
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Prediction Markets: Analyzing Team Performances and Bets