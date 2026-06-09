Lakers name Elaine Shen Chief Financial Officer

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make changes behind the scenes, announcing on Tuesday morning that Elaine Shen has been promoted to chief financial officer.

#Lakers announce they have hired Elaine Shen as chief financial officer pic.twitter.com/IxhIhpaBGU — Carlos Yakimowich (@CarlosYakJr) June 9, 2026

Shen will oversee all financial operations for the franchise, helping guide the team’s strategic growth, profitability and long-term business plans.

The move comes as Joe McCormack transitions into an executive advisory position as senior vice president of finance.

Shen first joined the Lakers in 2016 and has served in multiple leadership roles across both the business and basketball operations departments.

Most recently, she held the title of associate chief financial officer.

“Elaine Shen is an exceptional leader and catalyst for success,” Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen said in a statement. “Elaine is a trusted advisor and the perfect modern CFO to help lead the next stage of transformation for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Before joining the Lakers, Shen worked at Aon and Wachovia Bank. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania before receiving her Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

The promotion marks another front-office change for the Lakers as the organization continues to make moves on the business side since their playoff exit to the Thunder last month.