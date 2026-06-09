Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NBA · 3 hours ago

Lakers name Elaine Shen Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Yakimowich

Host · Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make changes behind the scenes, announcing on Tuesday morning that Elaine Shen has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Shen will oversee all financial operations for the franchise, helping guide the team’s strategic growth, profitability and long-term business plans. 

The move comes as Joe McCormack transitions into an executive advisory position as senior vice president of finance.

Shen first joined the Lakers in 2016 and has served in multiple leadership roles across both the business and basketball operations departments. 

Most recently, she held the title of associate chief financial officer.

“Elaine Shen is an exceptional leader and catalyst for success,” Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen said in a statement. “Elaine is a trusted advisor and the perfect modern CFO to help lead the next stage of transformation for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

Before joining the Lakers, Shen worked at Aon and Wachovia Bank. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania before receiving her Master of Business Administration from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

The promotion marks another front-office change for the Lakers as the organization continues to make moves on the business side since their playoff exit to the Thunder last month.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 9 6:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-1.5

-120

O 8.5

BAL

BAL

+1.5

+102

U 8.5

Jun 9 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

+100

O 8.5

PIT

PIT

+1.5

-118

U 8.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NBA Depth Charts
NBA Kalshi Picks
NBA Kalshi Player Props

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 American League MVP Race Heats Up: Who Shows Value?
MLB · 37 minutes ago
2026 American League MVP Race Heats Up: Who Shows Value?
MLB Futures: Mariners, Yankees, and More Division Predictions
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Futures: Mariners, Yankees, and More Division Predictions
MLB Futures: Ohtani, Acuna, and Sanchez Battle for Awards
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Futures: Ohtani, Acuna, and Sanchez Battle for Awards
MLB Futures: Top Cy Young Contenders and Betting Insights
MLB · 2 days ago
MLB Futures: Top Cy Young Contenders and Betting Insights
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
MLB · 4 days ago
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race