NCAAB - WOMENS · 6 hours ago

Top 100 Women’s College Basketball NIL Rankings: Lean on Spreen

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 100. Emily Ward

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 9,192

  • 2. JuJu Watkins

    NIL Valuation: $739,000

    Team: USC Trojans

    Position: Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 1.24 M

    Hometown: Los Angeles, California

  • 3. Jada Williams

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arizona Wildcats

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 1.13 M

    Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

  • 4. Deja Kelly

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 1.35 M

    Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

  • 5. Shelomi Sanders

    NIL Valuation: $288,000

    Team: Alabama A&M Bulldogs

    Position: Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 713,400

    Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

     

  • 6. Azzi Fudd

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 613,000 

    Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

  • 7. Chloe Kitts

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 477,300 

    Hometown: SOviedo, Florida

  • 8. KK Arnold

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 702,700 

    Hometown: Germantown, Wisconsin

  • 9. Meezy O'Neal

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Florida Gators

    Position: Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 310,600

    Hometown: Houston, Texas

  • 10. Amiah Simmons

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: San Jose State Spartans

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 281,725

    Hometown: Overland Park, Kansas

  • 11. MiLaysia Fulwiley

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 201,400

    Hometown: Columbia, South Carolin

  • 12. Raven Johnson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Redshirt Junior

    Social Media Followers: 208,300

    Hometown: Atlanta, Ge

  • 13. Sydney Parrish

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 351,000

    Hometown: Fishers, Indiana

  • 14. Last-Tear Poa

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 160,000

    Hometown: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

     

     

  • 15. Emma Koabel

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 757,381

    Hometown: Port Colborne, Ontario, Canada

     

  • 16. Aneesah Morrow

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 218,900

    Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

  • 17. Aubrey Griffin

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Redshirt Senior

    Social Media Followers: 382,300

    Hometown: Ossining, New York

  • 18. Chloe Spreen

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 201,800

    Hometown: Bedford, Indian

  • 19. Bree Hall

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 154,400

    Hometown: Dayton, Ohio

  • 20. Mikayla Boykin

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Charlotte 49ers

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 129,000

    Hometown: Clinton, North Carolin

     

  • 21. Kiyomi McMiller

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 96,638

  • 22. Kiki Rice

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 106,100

  • 23. Te-Hina Paopao

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 143,600

  • 24. Paulina Paris

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arizona Wildcats

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 95,100

  • 25. Ashley Chevalier

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Houston Cougars

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 101,100

  • 26. Chance Gray

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 87,200

  • 27. Kylie Feuerbach

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 113,100

  • 28. Jordana Codio

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Seton Hall Pirates

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 79,500

  • 29. Mikaylah Williams

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 72,600

  • 30. Ice Brady

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 174,964

  • 31. Jayda Curry

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 93,400

  • 32. Ashlyn Watkins

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 67,200

  • 33. Alyssa Ustby

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: North Carolina Tar Heels

    Position: Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 175,300

  • 34. Amani Bartlett

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 133,200

  • 35. Maddie Scherr

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: TCU Horned Frogs

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 126,800

  • 36. Laila Phelia

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 85,500

  • 37. Toby Fournier

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Duke Blue Devils

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 66,600

  • 38. Kateri Poole

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Houston Cougars

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 121,400

  • 39. Mikala Hall

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Central Michigan Chippewas

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 320,600

  • 40. Janiah Barker

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 46,100

  • 41. Shay Holle

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 36,917

  • 42. Jalynn Holmes

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Temple Owls

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 49,400

  • 43. Audi Crooks

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa State Cyclones

    Position: Center

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 50,000

  • 44. Saniya Rivers

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: NC State Wolfpack

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 61,000

  • 45. Rori Harmon

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 40,200

  • 46. Tessa Johnson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 45,600

  • 47. Caroline Ducharme

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 41,600

  • 48. Jaloni Cambridge

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ohio State Buckeyes

    Position: Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 31,300

  • 49. Hannah Hidalgo

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Position: Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 45,400

  • 50. Emma Utterback

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Vermont Catamounts

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 78,000

  • 51. Sania Feagin

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 43,800

  • 52. Myra Gordon

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 34,600

  • 53. Caitlin Bickle

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Baylor Bears

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 164,600

  • 54. Gabriela Jaquez

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 50,700

  • 55. Kiki Iriafen

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Stanford Cardinal

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 39,000

  • 56. Ayanna Patterson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 34,272

  • 57. Cotie McMahon

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ole Miss Rebels

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 31,100

  • 58. Mara Braun

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 37,500

  • 59. Tamari Key

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Center

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 30,621

  • 60. Lauren Betts

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Center

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 36,400

  • 61. Ashlynn Shade

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UConn Huskies

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 33,700

  • 62. Ta'Niya Latson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 41,700

  • 63. Olivia Miles

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: TCU Horned Frogs

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 44,600

  • 64. Sara Scalia

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Indiana Hoosiers

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 27,700

  • 65. Paris Clark

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Virginia Cavaliers

    Position: Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 76,400

  • 66. Sakima Walker

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: N/A

    Position: Center

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 27,400

  • 67. Aaliyah Moore

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Texas Longhorns

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 20,600

  • 68. Chrissy Carr

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 35,800

  • 69. Blair Green

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Kentucky Wildcats

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Redshirt-Senior

    Social Media Followers: 32,500

  • 70. Jersey Wolfenbarger

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 21,500

  • 71. Ava Jones

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 25,200

  • 72. Amari DeBerry

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: N/A

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 40,200

  • 73. Ana Llanusa

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 21,600

  • 74. Joyce Edwards

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 22,100

  • 75. Shyanne Sellers

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Maryland Terrapins

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 99,300

  • 76. Olivia Thompson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 31,400

  • 77. Maya Nnaji

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Arizona Wildcats

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 29,100

  • 78. Payton Verhulst

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oklahoma Sooners

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 17,700

  • 79. Jakia Brown-Turner

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: NC State Wolfpack

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 28,679

  • 80. Emily Bessoir

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Power Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 22,200

  • 81. Ahlana Smith

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 18,467

  • 82. Grace VanSlooten

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Oregon Ducks

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 40,800

  • 83. Jessica Timmons

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: NC State Wolfpack

    Position: Guard

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 12,579

  • 84. Britt Prince

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 19,600

  • 85. Talaysia Cooper

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: South Carolina Gamecocks

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 16,400

  • 86. Alexia Gassett

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Louisville Cardinals

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 13,300

  • 87. Lexi Donarski

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa State Cyclones

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 18,637

  • 88. Elauna Eaton

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ole Miss Rebels

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 24,200

  • 89. Dominique Onu

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 21,000

  • 90. Alexis Markowski

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers

    Position: Center

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 24,700

  • 91. Olivia Olson

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Michigan Wolverines

    Position: Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 9,300

  • 92. Kendall Dudley

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: UCLA Bruins

    Position: Guard

    Class: Sophomore

    Social Media Followers: 8,700

  • 93. Marley Washenitz

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: N/A

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 80,600

  • 94. Tess Darby

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Tennessee Volunteers

    Position: Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 13,300

  • 95. Mady Aulbach

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Youngstown State Penguins

    Position: Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 26,700

  • 96. Addie Deal

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Freshman

    Social Media Followers: 12,800

  • 97. Jerkaila Jordan

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs

    Position: Shooting Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 18,400

  • 98. Myah Taylor

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Ole Miss Rebels

    Position: Guard

    Class: Graduate

    Social Media Followers: 24,700

  • 99. Aaliyah Gayles

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: Utah State Aggies

    Position: Point Guard

    Class: Junior

    Social Media Followers: 20,684

  • 100. Emily Ward

    NIL Valuation: N/A

    Team: LSU Tigers

    Position: Small Forward

    Class: Senior

    Social Media Followers: 9,192

