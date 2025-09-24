Live NowLive
NCAAB · 5 hours ago

College Basketball Transfer Portal: Top Committed for 2025 (#201-#210)

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • 210. Dylan Darling

    Previous Team: Idaho State Bengals
    2025 Commitment: St. John's Red Storm

    Failing to crack Washington's State lineup in either of his first two campaigns, Dylan Darling took a step down in competition last season and joined Idaho State. There, he averaged a whopping 19.8 points per game while playing almost 35 minutes per game. Heading into his junior season, Darling will be a featured contributor with the St. John's Red Storm.

  • 202. Barry Dunning Jr.

    Previous Team: South Alabama Jaguars
    2025 Commitment: Pittsburgh Panthers

    Without many opportunities in his first two seasons, Barry Dunning Jr. transferred to South Alabama for the 2024-25 campaign. There, he averaged a robust 15.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting. That skillset will be put to good use with the Pittsburgh Panthers next season.

  • 203. William Kyle III

    Previous Team: UCLA Bruins
    2025 Commitment: Syracuse Orange

    William Kyle III is making the cross-country trek next season, going from the UCLA Bruins to the Syracuse Orange. He was a bench player for the Bruins, but should move back into the starting rotation for Syracuse. With that, he should move much closer to the 13.1 points per game he put up in 2023-24.

  • 204. Camden Heide

    Previous Team: Purdue Boilermakers
    2025 Commitment: Texas Longhorns

    Camden Heide was used sparingly by the Purdue Boilermakers, and that prompted his move to the Texas Longhorns this offseason. The forward has appeared in 75 games across his two seasons with Purdue, albeit with only eight starts. With full minutes, Heide could improve on the 4.7 points per game he averaged last year.

  • 205. Brian Moore Jr.

    Previous Team: Norfolk State Spartans
    2025 Commitment: Grand Canyon Antelopes

    Brian Moore Jr. came into his own last season, ranking 61st in the country with 18.1 points per game. He scores at will and has the full arsenal of tools in his belt. Surely, he will be a solid addition to the Grand Canyon Antelopes next season.

  • 206. Brandon Noel

    Previous Team: Wright State Raiders
    2025 Commitment: Ohio State Buckeyes

    After three years of dominating mid-major competition, Brandon Noel is ready to make the leap to the Power Four. Noel is coming off a career-best 19.0 points per game and has a career 56.3% shooting percentage. He should be a driving factor in Ohio State's offense next season.

  • 207. Cam Manyawu

    Previous Team: Drake Bulldogs
    2025 Commitment: Iowa Hawkeyes

    Cam Manyawu did a little bit of everything right in his sophomore season, but he didn't stand out in any particular facet. The forward averaged 7.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, adding a handful of blocks, assists, and steals throughout the campaign. Iowa will be hoping to put it all together for a more dominant junior campaign.

  • 208. Adam Miller

    Previous Team: Arizona State Sun Devils
    2025 Commitment: Gonzaga Bulldogs

    Gonzaga has a strong track record of acquiring talented players and developing them into college basketball stars. That's exactly what the Bulldogs are hoping for with Adam Miller. Miller regressed slightly in 2024-25, falling to 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Expect him to emerge as a quality scorer in the WCC.

  • 209. Chance Moore

    Previous Team: St. Bonaventure Bonnies
    2025 Commitment:     West Virginia Mountaineers

    Chance Moore has gotten progressively better with each passing season, but he's looking to take the final step as a redshirt senior. The Georgia native has increased in scoring total year over year, culminating in 13.0 points per game last season. He should be a go-to contributor for West Virginia.

