College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 5
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
25) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
1) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +850
2) QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1100
3) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1100
4) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400
5) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400
6) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400
7) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400
8) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400
9) QB Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1500
10) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600
11) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700
12) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000
13) QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
14) QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
15) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500
16) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000
17) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300
18) QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
19) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
20) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000
21) QB Jackson Arnold, Auburn Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
22) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
23) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
24) RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers
Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000
