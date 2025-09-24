Live NowLive
NCAAF · 5 hours ago

College Football Top 25 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings Week 5

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

  • 25) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 2) QB Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1100

  • 3) WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1100

  • 4) QB Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400

     

  • 5) QB Marcel Reed,Texas A&M Aggies

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400

  • 6) QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400

  • 7) QB Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400

  • 8) QB Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1400

  • 9) QB Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1500

  • 10) QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1600

  • 11) QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +1700

  • 12) QB Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2000

  • 13) QB Tommy Castellanos, Florida State Seminoles

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 14) QB Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 15) QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +2500

  • 16) QB Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3000

  • 17) QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +3300

  • 18) QB Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 19) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

     

  • 20) QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +4000

  • 21) QB Jackson Arnold, Auburn Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 22) QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 23) QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 24) RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

  • 25) QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

    Odds to win the Heisman Trophy: +5000

