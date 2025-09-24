Joel Klatt Reveals Top 10 College Football Rankings Ahead of Week 5
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
10) Texas Longhorns
Week 5 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 10
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 5 Matchup: Washington
AP Rank: 1
2) Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Week 5 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 7
3) Georgia Bulldogs
Week 5 Matchup: Alabama
AP Rank: 5
4) Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 5 Matchup: Oregon
AP Rank: 3
5) Oregon Ducks
Week 4 Matchup: Penn State
AP Rank: 6
6) Florida State Seminoles
Week 5 Matchup: Virginia
AP Rank: 8
7) LSU Tigers
Week 5 Matchup: Ole Miss
AP Rank: 4
8) Oklahoma Sooners
Week 5 Matchup: Bye
AP Rank: 7
9) Indiana Hoosiers
Week 5 Matchup: Iowa
AP Rank: 11
