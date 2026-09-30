Phil Steele Ranks the Top 20 Hardest College Football Schedules Going Into Week 5

Schedules Matter, Phil Steele Ranks the Toughest Ones

Renowned college football expert Phil Steele has published his strength-of-schedule rankings for the 2026 season. With the campaign just a couple of weeks away, which 20 teams have the toughest path ahead? The list of the top 20 is, predictably, littered with schools from the SEC and the Big Ten, with the Texas Longhorns holding the number one spot.

The following are preseason schedule rankings.