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NCAAF · 23 minutes ago

Phil Steele Ranks the Top 20 Hardest Schedules in College Football for 2026

TJ Inman, author

TJ Inman

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Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 9 8:20 PM
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New England Patriots logo

NE

+3.5

+166

O 44.5

Seattle Seahawks logo

SEA

-3.5

-198

U 44.5

Sep 10 8:35 PM
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San Francisco 49ers logo

SF

+3.5

+166

O 48.5

Los Angeles Rams logo

LAR

-3.5

-198

U 48.5

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