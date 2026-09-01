Phil Steele Ranks the Top 20 Hardest Schedules in College Football for 2026

10. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are routinely on the list of toughest schedules, and that does not change this season as Phil Steele puts them at No. 10. They open with the aerial attack of Florida Atlantic and then find out how Camels (from Campbell) fare in The Swamp (hint: not well). Of course, the third non-conference game is rival Florida State. FSU is down, but that’s still a tougher game than most have for the non-conference. Within the SEC, the Gators take on Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma, and they have tricky road trips to Auburn and Missouri. They also do not get to play Mississippi State or Arkansas.