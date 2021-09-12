49ers RB Raheem Mostert Questionable To Return With Knee Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is questionable to return to today’s game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

With backfield mate Trey Sermon announced as inactive for today, Mostert was expected to get a majority of the workload but exited the game in the first half. The onus will now be put on JaMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell to make up the production for the remainder of the game. Mostert had two carries for 20 yards prior to leaving with the injury.

The six-year veteran has missed 20 games since 2017 with three separate knee injuries throughout his career, one of them keeping him out of OTAs this past offseason. The severity of the injury is currently unknown, which will be something to keep an eye on.

