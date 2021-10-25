49ers Safety Jaquiski Tartt Will Miss a Few of Weeks With a Bone Bruise

The San Francisco 49ers’ defense is at a deficit after their Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that safety Jaquicki Tartt suffered a bone bruise to his knee and will miss a few weeks.

Shanahan also noted that Azeez Al-Shaair and Dee Ford entered the league’s concussion protocol, leaving their participation for the 49ers Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears in jeopardy.

https://twitter.com/MaioccoNBCS/status/1452766063230291968

Al-Shaair and Tartt rank second and fourth on the team in tackles, respectively. Ford plays sparingly but still ranks second on the team with 3.0 sacks.

Tavon Wilson sits behind Tartt on the 49ers depth chart and is in line for his first start with the 49ers. Likewise, K’Waun Wilson could get his first start of the season if Al-Shaair doesn’t clear concussion protocol. Arik Armstead has started all six games this season but could see increased usage if Ford is unavailable.

The 49ers opened as -3.5 favorites against the Bears with a total of 39.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.