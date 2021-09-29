49ers Sign CB Buster Skrine

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed free agent cornerback Buster Skrine to a one-year contract.

The #49ers have signed CB Buster Skrine to a one-year deal. The team also opened the Injured Reserve practice windows for CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 29, 2021

Injuries have decimated the 49ers’ secondary, and it likely cost the team a victory in Week 3 against the Packers. San Francisco gave up 353 yards in the game, including 253 through the air. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 49ers will add Skrine to their 53-man roster immediately.

The 32-year old spent the last two seasons with the Bears and played in 28 games with seven starts. He received an overall player grade of 52.3 last season from Pro Football Focus. Skrine will join a 49ers team ranked 16th in Football Outsiders’ Defensive Pass DVOA metric and 19th in Defensive Total DVOA.

San Francisco’s next matchup will be on Sunday against the Seahawks as a three-point home favorite. The early money seems content to take the points and side with the road underdog.

