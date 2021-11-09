76ers G Seth Curry Questionable vs. Bucks

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports that 76ers guard Seth Curry is questionable (foot contusion) for Tuesday’s home game against the Bucks. Philadelphia already has a depleted roster for the game as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe are all on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

This will be the second leg of a back-to-back for the 76ers, who lost 103-96 to the Knicks on Monday night. Moreover, this will also be Philadelphia’s third game in four nights. When you combine the absences of some key players with this difficult scheduling spot, you can understand why the Bucks are drawing some attention at the betting window.

However, note that the 76ers have done well to start the season as they’re 8-3 even without Ben Simmons. In comparison, the Bucks are just 4-6 on the campaign. With Milwaukee as high as a 6.5-point road favorite, the value in this game will be on the home underdog.

