76ers Lose Control Of Ben Simmons Holdout

The Philadelphia 76ers decided it’s time to go on offense regarding their wantaway player Ben Simmons. As a result, head coach Doc Rivers was dispatched to appear on ESPN’s First Take to publicly show that the organization is still in control of the situation.

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: "He's got four years left on his contract. It's in our hands."@stephenasmith: "What are your expectations for Ben Simmons?" Doc Rivers: "To get him back." pic.twitter.com/sVZlD9yvQf — First Take (@FirstTake) September 22, 2021

Philadelphia is trying to call Simmons’ bluff of whether he’s willing to be fined $227,613 each day for not reporting to training camp. That’s enough bread to make most mortals weak in the knees.

The problem is that the 76ers tarnished Simmons’ trade value by airing their opinions of him publicly. Every team in the NBA knows they’re desperate to trade him, so they don’t have much leverage at the negotiation table. Philadelphia also knows that if they don’t have Simmons or cannot deal him to bring assets back in return, they probably lose any chance of competing for a title.

This is now a game of who blinks first, and it’s only a matter of time until we’ll have our answer.

