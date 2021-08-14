Aaron Rodgers Petitions Packers to Bring Back Clay Matthews

Some well-respected, longstanding Green Bay Packers used their social media platforms to support bringing back former linebacker Clay Matthews. Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari, and Randall Cobb posted pictures of Matthews on their Instagram stories, petitioning the Packers to bring back the linebacker for a run at a Championship.

The Packers drafted Matthews in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Matthews spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Pack, including winning Super Bowl XLV, before joining the Los Angeles Rams for the 2019 season. The Rams released Matthews before the 2020 season, although Matthews did not sign with another team for the COVID-19 impacted season.

Green Bay has been without outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith since training camp opened. Smith finished last season as the Packers’ sack leader with 12.5, tying him for the fourth-highest tally in the NFL. If Smith isn’t expected to be ready for the start of camp, that could necessitate a move for another linebacker.

The Packers’ Super Bowl odds have fluctuated based on rumors surrounding Rodgers’s participation in the upcoming season. With the three-time MVP at camp, the odds have landed on +1200 at FanDuel Sportsbook.