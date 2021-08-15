Adam Ottavino Leaves Game After Soaking a Line Drive to the Shoulder

Ottavino came on in relief at the top of the seventh. The righty hit led off the inning by hitting Pedro Severino, got Ryan McKenna to pop out before Maikel Franco was walked. Mateo was next up, sending the comebacker off Ottavino’s left shoulder and into right field. Severino ended up scoring on the play. Garrett Whitlock came on in relief after Ottavino was forced to depart.
No Red Sox pitcher has more appearances than Ottavino this season. The 35-year-old has played in 50 games totaling 46.1 innings this season with a 3.88 earned run average and 52 strikeouts. Hirokazu Sawamura and Josh Taylor could see increased usage if Ottavino is forced to miss time due to the injury.
