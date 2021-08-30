Agreement ‘Imminent’ Between NHLPA and Olympic Committee to Send NHL Players To Beijing ’22

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association appear to be nearing an agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation and the 2022 Olympic Committee to have NHL players participate in the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Agent Allan Walsh noted that an agreement is ‘imminent’ as the organizations iron out the final few details.

https://twitter.com/walsha/status/1432078666142347264

NHL players had participated in every winter Olympics from 1998 in Nagano, Japan, until 2014 in Sochi, Russia. The NHL barred players from participating in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after disagreeing on how to split costs between the organizations.

On that basis, the NHL left the negotiations up to the Players’ Association in anticipation of the upcoming games.

The NHL’s participation ensures that the best hockey players in the world will be on the ice when medals are handed out in Beijing.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia will be looking to defend their gold medal when the Beijing games get started on February 4, 2022. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for futures odds on medal winners.