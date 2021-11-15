Alec Ingold Won’t Return After Being Carted Off Against Chiefs
November 14Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Las Vegas Raiders may have to prepare for an extended absence from heart and soul fullback Alec Ingold. The third-year back was forced out of the Raiders’ Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Ingold injured his knee on a punt return play when he tried to spin out of a block and fell awkwardly. The 25-year-old had to be carted back to the locker room.
Ingold has nine receptions for 80 yards and two rush attempts for one yard this season. The Raiders don’t have another fullback listed on their depth chart, but Jalen Richard could fill in Ingold on two running back sets. Richard has 42 yards on seven catches and eight yards on five carries this season.
The winner of tonight’s matchup will move into top spot in the AFC West. The Chiefs lead the Raiders by 10 at the half. Get over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.
