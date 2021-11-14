Anthony Davis Probable vs. Spurs on Sunday

A 7-6 start isn’t going to cut it in Los Angeles when you have the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. Injuries have played a part in the slow start, but the Lakers can expect Davis to be in the lineup Sunday when they take on the San Antonio Spurs. The eight-time All-Star is dealing with a right sprain.

Brad Turner confirmed that Talen Horton-Tucker is also listed as probable, while Avery Bradley is questionable.

https://twitter.com/BA_Turner/status/1459671470636892163

Davis leads the Lakers in rebounds and blocks while sitting second in points per game. Consequently, he’s the team leader in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

The Lakers have an afternoon tip-off against the Spurs on Sunday, so you’ll have to get in on the All Day slates at FanDuel if you want to include Davis on your roster. The big man averages 49.1 fantasy points per game and carries a $10,500 salary.

LA enters the contest as -2.5 favorites, with the total set at 221.5.