Anthony Rizzo Could Rejoin the Yankees Next Week

One of the New York Yankees prized players acquired at the trade deadline is nearing a return to action. First baseman Anthony Rizzo will get his cardiac workup completed on Monday and could rejoin the Yankees as early as next week. Rizzo landed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive for the virus.
Rizzo last appeared on August 7 and has torched opponents since joining the Yanks. The 31-year-old is slugging .563 in 40 plate appearances with an on-base percentage of .400. Rizzo will be an everyday player for the Yankees when cleared. However, the Yankees may use him as a designated hitter to gradually re-integrate him fully into the lineup.
D.J. LeMahieu and Luke Voit have been handling first base duties with Rizzo unavailable. LeMahieu’s playing time won’t be affected by Rizzo returning, but Voit will see his usage decrease.
The Yankees had a rare off-day on Friday after playing in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday. They continue their three-game series with the Chicago White Sox as +114 underdogs, as per the line from FanDuel Sportsbook.
