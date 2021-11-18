Antonio Brown’s lawyer says his client is vaccinated.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1461455221301952525

Antonio Brown‘s attorney Sean Burstyn told Ian Rapoport that his client is vaccinated. Burstyn’s statement responds to Brown’s former personal chef, Steven Ruiz, accusing the Buccaneer’s wide receiver of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Brown and Ruiz had a falling out over uncollected debt. Ruiz says Brown owes him $10,000.

Brown has been out since Week 6 with a foot injury, but if he is found to have forged a vaccination card, he will almost certainly face serious consequences. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were both fined after Rodgers was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. It would only make sense for Brown and the Buccaneers to face similar punishments.

Could this serve as an unnecessary distraction for the Bucs in their upcoming game against the Giants?