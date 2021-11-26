Antonio Brown’s Return Date With Bucs?

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is already ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. However, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, head coach Bruce Arians is optimistic Brown can return the following week against the Falcons.

#Bucs coach Bruce Arians told us on @SiriusXMNFL he’s hopeful WR Antonio Brown (ankle) will return next week against the #Falcons. “He’s moving around a lot better. He’s able to put more weight on the heel and bounce around on it some. We’ve got our fingers crossed …” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2021

The Central Michigan product hasn’t played since Week 6 against the Eagles due to a severe ankle injury. This season, Brown’s caught 29 passes for 418 yards while scoring four touchdowns. But perhaps what’s even more interesting is that the Buccaneers are a perfect 5-0 this year in games in which Brown’s caught at least one pass.

Tampa Bay’s a consensus three-point road favorite against the Colts this weekend. A dominant 30-10 victory over the Giants was enough to attract the attention of sharp bettors. The total’s also garnering some interest as sharp bettors continue to target the under, and it’s widely available at 53.

