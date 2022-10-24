Aston Villa Appoint Unai Emery as Next Manager

Aston Villa has appointed Villarreal manager Unai Emery as their next manager, per Fabrizio Romano.

Official, confirmed. Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as new head coach, as salary will be around €7m/year. 🚨🟣🔵 #AVFC Contract completed as Aston Villa will pay full €6m release clause to Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/CSi3PgTb7Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 24, 2022

This news comes just days following the sacking of Steven Gerrard following a 3-0 thrashing defeat to Fulham. Villa currently sits in 15th on 12 points, just three points clear of the relegation zone. They will face Newcastle this weekend without Emery, as he will join the club on November 1. That will make his first match in charge come against Manchester United on November 6.

Emery comes to the club with prior Premier League experience, serving as the Arsenal manager from May 2018 to November 2019. He led Villarreal to an improbable UEFA Europa League title in 2020-21 in his first season as the club’s manager. Villarreal will receive a €6 million release clause from Aston Villa as part of his contract.

