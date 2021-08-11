Astros’ Activate RP Pedro Báez From IL

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Houston Astros activated reliever Pedro Báez from the 60-day IL.

Here's the latest on Alex Bregman, who will head back out on a rehab assignment in next couple of days. Also, Pedro Báez is finally activated. https://t.co/svvrFBppZN — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 10, 2021

After signing a two-year $12.5 million deal, Báez landed on the COVID-19 IL in spring training before developing soreness in his right shoulder. His return should be a welcomed addition to an Astros bullpen ranked 19th with a 3.93 ERA.

Báez comes to Houston after spending his first seven seasons in the majors with the Dodgers. In 356 career appearances, he’s 21-15 with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

The Astros wrap up a two-game interleague series on Wednesday at home against the Rockies before a day off on Thursday. They’re currently two games behind the Rays for the best record in the American League.

